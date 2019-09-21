As Gartner Com (IT) Stock Price Declined, Fdx Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding Lifted by Concourse Capital Management Llc

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 237.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 263,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 374,870 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, up from 110,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 3.68 million shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc Com (IT) by 212.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 27,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 40,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 13,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 1.33M shares traded or 180.03% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Had Seen FY18 EPS $1.26-$1.6; 20/03/2018 – Report “State of the Open-Source DBMS Market, 2018” by Gartner Includes Pricing Comparison With MariaDB; 20/03/2018 – Report “State of the Open-Source DBMS Market, 2018” by Gartner Includes Pricing Comparison With MariaDB; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 07/05/2018 – BigID Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 16/04/2018 – Flexera named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 02/05/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,185 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Lc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 94,576 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% or 47,602 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 74,453 shares. Sheffield Asset Ltd invested in 8.49% or 398,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.45% or 1.46 million shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 4.18 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,150 are owned by First Interstate Bankshares. Parkside Bankshares And reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 176,800 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.04% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,267 shares. Millrace Asset Grp has 2.54% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 29,590 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,872 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 326,445 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Capital Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Motco accumulated 15 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.08 million shares. Advsrs Asset invested in 172 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 6.34 million shares. 119,936 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,489 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 63,097 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Synovus Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Yld 2000 (WBIC) by 81,116 shares to 62,759 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 3,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,962 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc Com.