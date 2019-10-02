As Garrison Cap (GARS) Stock Value Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Price Rose While Markel Increased Its Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc (GARS) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 81,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.90 million market cap company. It closed at $6.91 lastly. It is down 15.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

Markel Corp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 53.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 808,768 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Crown To Use Wind Power In 2020 As First Step In Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Your Chance To Wear The Crown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Thomson Reuters, Morgan Stanley, Crown, BT Group, VOXX International, and Teligent Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Amp Cap Investors accumulated 51,913 shares. Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 7,150 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 15,494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation invested in 11,557 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 211,415 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 441,333 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). St Johns Inv Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 0.44% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Voloridge Management Llc reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 65,000 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.01, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold GARS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.55 million shares or 3.16% less from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt reported 19,225 shares. Drw Secs Lc holds 0.15% or 392,184 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% or 22,341 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 43,000 shares. Caxton owns 9.58% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 1.22 million shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc holds 0% or 850 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 10,975 shares. Blair William And Il owns 21,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited holds 0.18% or 129,014 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,117 shares. Advsr Asset holds 263,625 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 73,733 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 1,431 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 851 shares.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69M for 7.51 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt by 270,148 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $34.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 130,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT).

