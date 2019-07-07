As Garrison Cap Com (GARS) Share Value Declined, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $993,202; Gateway Advisory Has Decreased Its Holding in Aes (AES) by $380,592

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 13,754 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 17.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 3.81 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,465 activity. $56,323 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by Hahn Daniel. Morea Joseph bought $37,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $37,440 were bought by Westwood Matthew Joseph on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, March 21 MARTIN CECIL E JR bought $14,620 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) or 2,000 shares. Tansey Joseph Bertrand also bought $177,006 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 78,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Com invested in 14,717 shares or 0% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 16,008 shares. Drw Securities Limited Company reported 417,780 shares. Moreover, Caxton has 8.16% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 40 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap (Trc) has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 20,799 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 19,225 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Morgan Stanley owns 70,721 shares. Oppenheimer has 46,364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.19 million shares stake.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.53M for 7.90 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 276,099 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $21.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 440,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 29,466 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 190,331 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 58,442 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Macroview Investment Management Llc reported 173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kessler Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. 60.37 million were reported by Blackrock. The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 65,700 shares. 915,898 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com. Hussman Strategic Advsr has 50,000 shares. 29,961 were reported by Cetera Advsr. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 30,361 shares. 170,500 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability owns 3.70M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.