As Garmin Ord (GRMN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Cut Stake by $3.04 Million; Sivik Global Healthcare Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 679,416 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $526.25. About 732,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,100 are held by Duquesne Family Office Llc. Adirondack Trust Co reported 22 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 138 shares. Omers Administration owns 1,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 215,381 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Lc invested in 0.16% or 38,753 shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 41,802 shares. Axa has 307,366 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 18,336 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.07% or 726 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.09% or 1,189 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 126,655 shares. Amer Century holds 921,266 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc stated it has 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Landscape Capital holds 1,539 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, February 15. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. GUTHART GARY S had sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (NYSE:MOH) by 25,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 93,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.00 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 2.09 million shares. Brinker Cap invested in 3,255 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 67 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Com. Coldstream Management, Washington-based fund reported 13,215 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 462,148 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 233,012 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc accumulated 94,391 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 52,229 shares. Creative Planning reported 24,211 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Gp has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord.

