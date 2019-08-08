As Garmin Ord (GRMN) Market Value Declined, Canal Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position by $3.04 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $33.03 Million

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 965,165 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 83.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd analyzed 1.22 million shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 233,374 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13 million shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.72B for 10.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com" on July 18, 2019

