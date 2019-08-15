As Garmin LTD Shs (GRMN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Horizon Investments Trimmed Position by $2.62 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Raised Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $82.53 Million; Stock Value Rose

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (GRMN) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 30,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,619 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 33,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 258,184 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 119.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 468,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 861,824 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.70 million, up from 392,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $189.23. About 1.07M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12 million shares to 21.14M shares, valued at $231.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 144,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Workday Services Market by Everest Group – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 41,347 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De stated it has 36,862 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 232,053 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 3.52% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 9,438 shares. Ca accumulated 5,220 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 44,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.23% or 9,788 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 120,764 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 35,606 shares. Blue Inc invested in 3,728 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 1,822 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 69,202 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America stated it has 349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Garrison Asset Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 6,693 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 697,825 shares. 63,000 are held by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 139,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,300 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 23,590 shares. 10,603 are held by World Asset Mngmt. Fosun Intl Ltd accumulated 25,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 164,492 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset owns 156,187 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad C (FTC) by 9,424 shares to 76,592 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 4,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,576 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ny (FBT).