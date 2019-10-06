As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Valuation Declined, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Holding; Bridges Investment Management Boosted Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $5.25 Million; Share Price Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 39,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 507,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.97M, up from 467,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 33,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 189,751 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14 million, up from 156,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 532,933 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 6,600 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 24,381 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 229,876 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 38,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 6,510 shares. 331,956 were accumulated by Millennium Management Lc. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 10,585 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 195 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 5,647 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 20,498 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Heritage Wealth invested in 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Pggm Investments holds 592,807 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 11,911 shares to 36,236 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,296 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,625 shares to 135,159 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,970 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).