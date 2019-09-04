As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Valuation Declined, Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $387,172; Hill (HRC) Share Value Rose While Sio Capital Management Decreased Holding

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 4,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 9,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 13,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 328,921 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 71,400 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 681 shares to 215,657 shares, valued at $384.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 56,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Trexquant Inv LP reported 30,431 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Stifel Finance Corporation owns 7,036 shares. 1,796 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Cibc Ww Markets holds 16,057 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,789 shares. Moreover, Scout Investments Incorporated has 0.56% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Twin Capital has 0.14% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 32,270 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 26 shares. Bowen Hanes Company stated it has 300,000 shares.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $176.02 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 222,294 shares to 367,071 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 106,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).