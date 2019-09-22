As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stock Value Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Jrm Investment Counsel Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Upped by $629,195 as Valuation Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93 million, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 1.72M shares traded or 84.01% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 6733.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 6,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.10 million shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This REIT Has An Attractive 8% Dividend Yield, But Wait For A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “mREIT Battle: Middleweight Ladder Capital Vs. Heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Mgmt accumulated 14,430 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 12,424 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc. Huntington Bankshares owns 1,038 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv has invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Aviva Pcl stated it has 25,056 shares. Boston Partners reported 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 14,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,275 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,336 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 950 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 140,118 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cwm Ltd Company owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv (NYSE:SJR) by 105,790 shares to 258,103 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys.