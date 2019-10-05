As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Decreased Holding; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in Bio Rad Labs (BIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 11,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 78,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.40M, up from 66,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $339.37. About 147,152 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 532,933 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 447,720 shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $83.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 39,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,871 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

