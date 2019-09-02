As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stock Price Declined, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Cut by $1.94 Million Its Stake; Financial Architects Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.53 Million; Market Value Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 73,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 96,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 674,675 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.06% or 353,024 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 968 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 145,340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 9,555 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 37,333 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service holds 1.58% or 38,373 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 776,025 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.12M shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Avalon Ltd Liability Company accumulated 199,419 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & holds 300,000 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 0.01% stake.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,950 shares to 25,403 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,856 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $177.43M for 21.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

