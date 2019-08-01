As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Trimmed by $357,416 Its Stake; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $387,112

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 4,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 16,530 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 20,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 390,437 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 4,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 45,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 1.12M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/05/2018 – EIGER IN EXPANDED LICENSE PACT WITH MERCK & CO. FOR LONAFARNIB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Serv holds 0.03% or 347 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 60,447 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 5,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,051 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co has 1.84% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 78,523 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 91,171 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 248,612 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 46,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 32,086 shares in its portfolio. Scout Incorporated reported 0.56% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 156,187 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.68% or 2.16 million shares. Nordea Invest Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.46% or 361,803 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 25,081 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 21,296 shares to 305,349 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 84,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Garmin reports record second quarter revenue and profits; raises guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Garmin Stock Finds Its Way Higher After Impressive Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin’s G5000 Certification to Aid Aviation Business Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Investors by 73,473 shares to 510,554 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VIMAX) by 20,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX).