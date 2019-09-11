As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shares Declined, Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As Humana (HUM) Stock Rose, Coe Capital Management Upped Position by $686,812

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 89,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 50,896 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 140,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 899,607 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 154.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 4,254 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 1,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $276.85. About 890,668 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 18/05/2018 – VP Beveridge Gifts 104 Of Humana Inc; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 20,191 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 57,468 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 111,741 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 52,672 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 2,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 7 shares. Scotia Inc has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 13,507 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 415,455 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Millennium Ltd Liability accumulated 159,220 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 1,305 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.13% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 11,482 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares to 24,993 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,445 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 308,286 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Co. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 156,187 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 21,000 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech accumulated 0.1% or 216,789 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). James Investment Rech reported 8,105 shares stake. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors invested in 1.84% or 78,523 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Select Equity Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 130,818 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,306 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.14% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 5,900 shares. Td Asset Management reported 46,385 shares stake.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $174.65 million for 22.32 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.