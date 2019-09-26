As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Denali Advisors Cut Its Position; As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Valuation Declined, Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 354,624 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 29,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 82,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, down from 111,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 615,584 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Bancorp Ky (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 17,688 shares to 17,885 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 5,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.70M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 2,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 0.12% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 2,700 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. 229,876 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Company. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Virtu Lc reported 4,831 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited owns 37,353 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 38,399 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 10,335 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).