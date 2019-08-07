As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Share Price Declined, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Its Holding; Pathstone Family Office Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 241.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457,000, up from 466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $284.81. About 322,627 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 15,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 124,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 109,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 174,776 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,183 shares to 4,517 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,776 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Garmin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin (GRMN) Surpasses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regulator Marine goes standard with Garmin® marine electronics – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin beats Q1 with Aviation, Marine strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.