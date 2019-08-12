As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Share Price Declined, Advisors Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $669,940; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Its Holding in United Rentals (Call) (URI) by $1.92 Million as Shares Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 55,597 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 63,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 1.03 million shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Garmin Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kao children’s Garmin stock sales now top $280M – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin, Harley-Davidson, Uber, Lyft and Amazon highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Garmin® introduces the GNC 355 GPS/Comm radio with LPV approaches – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Miscellaneous Electronics Products Industry Prospects Bright – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 12,299 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 161 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 194,735 shares. 35,943 are held by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.06% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 6,460 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage has invested 0.14% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1.24 million shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 55,887 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Scotia Cap accumulated 0.01% or 4,572 shares. Korea Invest reported 0.02% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 21,525 shares in its portfolio. 13,215 are held by Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc. Lpl Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 112,970 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 15,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Incom (JQC).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 5.50 million shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Altfest L J has 0.11% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Atwood & Palmer Inc has 187,590 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Inv Advisors owns 117,553 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.91% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 94,900 shares. 37,853 are held by United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 21 shares. Qs Invsts Llc accumulated 2,218 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 0.02% stake. Laurion Capital Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 182,148 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,276 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 152,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93M for 5.03 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.