As Garmin LTD Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hwg Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Raised by Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – BLACKSTONE’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY STAKE IN ROCKPOINT; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR: BLACKSTONE EDUCATING UNDERGRAD WOMEN ABOUT PE CAREERS; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Mosman in Talks With Blackstone Oil and Gas to Increase Arkoma Stake; 22/03/2018 – TRIPP SMITH, CO-FOUNDER OF BLACKSTONE’S GSO, TO LEAVE FIRM; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Anticipates Unit Repurchases Will Largely Be Used to Offset Dilutive Effect From Annual Equity Awards

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 22,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 24,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 1.03 million shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,478 shares to 16,166 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500Etf (IVV) by 45,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

