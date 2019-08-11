As Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) Stock Declined, Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.47 Million; Cadian Capital Management LP Position In Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Was Upped

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 993,387 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 143,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The hedge fund held 5.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 396,153 shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 341,662 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 93,266 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 282,486 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 79,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.01% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,554 shares. Alyeska LP holds 443,142 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 13,995 shares. Spark Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 362,148 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). The Maryland-based Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 56,918 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 46,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GenMark Is Set To Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insulet and Invacare among healthcare gainers; Endo International and InspireMD among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GenMark Diagnostics Starting To Deliver, But Consistency Is A Key Issue – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018. More interesting news about GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA 510(k) Market Clearance for its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative Panel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares to 417,000 shares, valued at $69.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Garmin beats Q1 with Aviation, Marine strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Garmin (GRMN) – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Garmin declares $0.57 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De owns 0.94% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 142,673 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 35,238 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 3,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 23,609 shares. Fosun Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Rbf Cap Limited Liability has 6,362 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,964 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 439 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.15% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 53,861 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.06% or 145,340 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.18% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 690 are owned by Carroll Financial. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,957 shares to 36,136 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).