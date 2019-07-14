As Gap Inc/The (GPS) Valuation Declined, Holder Tobam Raised Its Stake; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered International Paper Co (IP) Holding by $495,926; Share Price Declined

Tobam increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 350,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 890,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 540,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 4.89M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 23/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE: Old Navy will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, CEO Art Peck tells CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 10,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,955 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 2.00 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $185,475 activity.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 51,811 shares to 11,882 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 113,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,903 shares, and cut its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 268,000 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 11.86 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 33,672 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs, a Maryland-based fund reported 174,727 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 108,807 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Private Advisor Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Carroll, a North Carolina-based fund reported 696 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Lc reported 0.15% stake. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). First Allied Advisory Serv invested 0.19% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Denali Advsrs has 0.06% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 16,500 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 3,140 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

