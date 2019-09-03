As Gap Inc/The (GPS) Stock Declined, Tobam Has Boosted Stake; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $713,003

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $218.58. About 616,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve

Tobam increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 350,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 890,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 540,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 7.69M shares traded or 12.28% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 335,430 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Bollard Gru Limited Liability invested in 781 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based First Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Fdx Advsr stated it has 14,302 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 25,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 40,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 235,146 shares. Axa reported 988,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 189,506 are owned by Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Mitsubishi Ufj, a Japan-based fund reported 180,288 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.13M shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 39,698 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 268,825 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 17,848 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 195,883 shares to 837,534 shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 30,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,547 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

