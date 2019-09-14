As Gap Inc/The (GPS) Market Value Declined, Tobam Lifted Its Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Has Raised by Berkshire Asset Management Llc

Tobam increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 373,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70 million, up from 890,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 5.43M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 370,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.97M, up from 347,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.05% or 5.18M shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 10,072 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 244,400 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 48,099 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.49% or 156,387 shares. 89,800 were reported by Andra Ap. 32,191 were accumulated by Compton Management Ri. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 16,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,547 shares. 24,537 are owned by Shoker Invest Counsel. Mackenzie Corporation reported 1.44 million shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 0.04% or 7,807 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 71,966 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company invested 0.39% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 6,332 shares to 2,482 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA) by 25,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 652,059 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 105,500 were accumulated by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 12,426 shares. 28,176 were accumulated by Qs Lc. Covington Capital Management stated it has 500 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 21,412 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership holds 1% or 329,184 shares in its portfolio. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 24,962 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 261,323 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 192,298 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 48,775 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Brandywine Global Invest Management Llc accumulated 0% or 1,084 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 520,171 shares to 151,161 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 161,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,625 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Gap -3% after trimming profit guidance – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019