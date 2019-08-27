As Gap (GPS) Share Value Declined, Holder Tyvor Capital Lowered Its Position; Willingdon Wealth Management Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 646 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 19,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.83. About 7.95 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 5.88M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares to 45,181 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 3.82 million shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 0.36% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.04% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 614 shares. Advisory Service Net Lc holds 0.01% or 4,197 shares in its portfolio. 15,230 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.19% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 16,150 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated. Aviva Plc owns 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 81,851 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 6.91M shares. Blair William & Il holds 21,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tobam owns 890,205 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking invested in 54,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 50,000 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,284 shares to 27,658 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 199,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).