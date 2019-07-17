As Gap Del (GPS) Market Valuation Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding by $886,808; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Weatherstone Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Gap Inc. Del (GPS) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 34,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 87,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc. Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 3.98M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community; 23/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.2425/SHR; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 2,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,354 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 9,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank owns 764,431 shares. City Holding has 962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Cognios Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.77% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Private Advisor Group Limited Company owns 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 9,278 shares. Cibc World owns 28,285 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp holds 25,438 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Samlyn Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 410,910 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 2,100 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors owns 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 57,793 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 46,830 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 510,652 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Gap’s Awful Q1 – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “J. Crew taps banks for IPO of apparel business Madewell: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Reasons I Bought American Eagle Outfitters Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM) by 2,350 shares to 128,604 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,229 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability owns 27,075 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Glenview Bank Trust Dept invested 3.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.05% stake. Cadence Bancshares Na has 6.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,933 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M&T Natl Bank holds 1.78 million shares. State Bank holds 1.58% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mathes Incorporated reported 3,500 shares. 1.52 million are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd invested in 0.73% or 7,085 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 31,107 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability has 27,444 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 10,759 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock.