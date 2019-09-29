As Gap Com (GPS) Share Price Declined, Cognios Capital Upped Position by $638,724; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $431,718

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 11,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 12,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 24,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91 million shares traded or 184.24% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Gap Inc Com (GPS) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 37,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 121,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 83,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 3.61 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE: Old Navy will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, CEO Art Peck tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gap preps for holidays – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Old Navy Has Huge Post-Spinoff Growth Plans – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church &Dwight Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:CHD) by 7,244 shares to 29,524 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Comusd0.00 (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,726 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (Call) by 71,000 shares to 337,700 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (Call) by 93,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

