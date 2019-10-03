As Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Declined, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted Holding by $1.55 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Verity & Verity Has Decreased Its Holding by $481,884

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 38,876 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 45,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 3.50 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 40,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13 million, up from 988,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 722,672 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Legacy Partners holds 18,155 shares. Essex Inv Communication Ltd Liability stated it has 402 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 3,299 shares. Bar Harbor Tru reported 0.18% stake. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,556 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,790 shares. Ftb holds 0.15% or 24,457 shares. Coldstream Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Legacy Private Tru Company stated it has 2,772 shares. Agf Investments America owns 53,592 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Chip Partners Inc has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 0.02% or 38,447 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr holds 0.08% or 19,651 shares in its portfolio.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 104,457 shares to 184,381 shares, valued at $10.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.01 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Shopify Keeps Sinking, GE May Be on the Mend – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Pays A 1.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 325 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 88,436 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 286,300 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0.91% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.45 million shares. Systematic Financial LP has 0.07% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Advsr Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.9% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 3.10 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Moreover, Honeywell has 1.31% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 86,942 shares. Penn Mgmt Com has 39,261 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership reported 3.28 million shares stake. Ellington Management Group Limited Co holds 0.07% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 6,706 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Fortress Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.5% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 116,541 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dart Group Plc Shs by 136,842 shares to 21,403 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 26,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,228 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Lehman 20(Plus) Tr Bd (TLT).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure accepts $782.6M of notes tendered early – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.