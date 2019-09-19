As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Declined, Caxton Associates LP Cut Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 3,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 billion, down from 29,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275.1. About 2.90M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 67.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 31,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 15,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $606,000, down from 47,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 622,558 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.05 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ensemble Capital Ltd accumulated 6.94% or 186,045 shares. Btim reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested in 0% or 1,222 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com owns 0.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 193,823 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com holds 4.75% or 446,300 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & has 0.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sky Ltd Liability holds 2.32% or 25,090 shares in its portfolio. Seven Post Office Lp stated it has 1,165 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls has 3,438 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd owns 234,000 shares. Argent Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Valley Advisers owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.3% or 1,660 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.57 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 1,344 shares to 37,229 shares, valued at $5.65 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,470 shares, and has risen its stake in C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, GLPI, WBA – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 243,753 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Llc reported 14,813 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 79,000 shares. Covalent Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 124,097 shares. 173,977 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Utah Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 142,672 shares. Qs Invsts Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 152,404 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 41,015 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Zeke Advisors Lc owns 20,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 88,436 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,790 shares to 25,136 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 651,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).