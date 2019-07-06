As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Value Rose, Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Trimmed Its Holding by $64.07 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 233,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 502,019 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 745,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.48 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23 million worth of stock or 169,109 shares. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas also sold $7.17 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, January 23.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.23M shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $510.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 759,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 94,477 shares. Fisher Asset Lc accumulated 55,651 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.7% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation invested in 23,078 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt Grp invested in 5,228 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 158,422 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 8,814 shares. Tobam holds 0.01% or 2,008 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.29M shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Limited has 0.99% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 262,813 shares. Raymond James Advisors holds 0.01% or 39,035 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Salem Counselors accumulated 1,000 shares. Com Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 12 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.12% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.03M shares or 5.79% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 112,570 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 669,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Frontier Management Company stated it has 988,885 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 1.75M shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 241,863 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Colony Group Ltd Com invested in 6,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.94 million shares. The Connecticut-based Goodnow Inv Gp has invested 3.87% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Voya Limited Liability stated it has 79,968 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 101 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 93,800 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $85.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 20,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $176.07 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.