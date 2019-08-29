As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.21 Million; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Valuation Declined While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Trimmed Its Holding by $717,210

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 613,852 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 27,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 626,444 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 654,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 6.22 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70M for 13.90 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc reported 0.05% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 721 shares. Century invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 56,690 shares. Geode Cap Llc reported 6.01 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 169,400 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 22,378 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation holds 549,588 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 69,394 shares. Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 8,300 shares. Korea Inv reported 1.04M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 20,450 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cwm invested in 909,605 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 11,271 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $152.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524. On Thursday, August 15 BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 7,500 shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp Incorporated holds 3.06M shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lsv Asset Management owns 0.19% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 3.08 million shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 7,558 shares. Mcf Limited Liability owns 750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 318,984 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 3.11M shares. Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru holds 11,932 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 350,570 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 11,594 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Piedmont Inv owns 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 5,558 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 11,131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gates Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 5.16% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).