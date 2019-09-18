As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Price Declined, Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Holder Premier Asset Managment Cut Its Stake by $916,180

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 622,558 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 12,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 23,520 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 35,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 4.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi – Bloomberg” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.73% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested 0.63% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Leisure Cap accumulated 1.66% or 24,749 shares. Cardinal Capital invested 1.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Notis holds 0.31% or 8,725 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Premier Asset Llc reported 23,520 shares stake. Capital Investment Counsel Inc invested 1.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Old Dominion Management Inc has 1.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 17,720 are held by Security. Capstone Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fosun Ltd owns 22,300 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Limited Company holds 0.25% or 8,049 shares in its portfolio.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares to 30,037 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 27,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Llc invested in 0.08% or 1.94 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 2,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 150,722 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.61% or 889,288 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 810,647 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,672 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 3,370 shares. Connable Office holds 8,160 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 72,598 shares. Franklin Resources holds 88,321 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 117,000 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). American Gru accumulated 0% or 3,278 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 6,400 shares to 534,112 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 475,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.