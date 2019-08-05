As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Valuation Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Lowered Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Optimum Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $577,616

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1110.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 5,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 9.70M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 61,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 388,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98M, down from 449,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 640,959 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.15 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management owns 12,884 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Republic Investment Management Inc owns 114,311 shares. 8,160 were reported by Connable Office. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 953,266 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Com Delaware has 33,676 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 12,900 are held by Prudential Plc. Waterfront Prns Limited Liability Company owns 1.03 million shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 28,660 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors reported 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Bamco Inc Ny has 1.69% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 10.34M shares. 18,438 are held by Lpl Lc. Cwm Limited reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 116,100 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mtg Inv (NYSE:PMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Invest Prns Ltd holds 1.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 352,945 shares. Cambridge stated it has 9,568 shares. Hamlin Cap Lc stated it has 754,947 shares or 3.5% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset LP owns 724,055 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,544 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gw Henssler And Associate owns 168,561 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0.26% or 358,976 shares. Texas-based Texas Cap Bancorp Tx has invested 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,313 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldgs owns 20,448 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited invested in 0.1% or 17,017 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 2.81% stake. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 15,229 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns Inc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,280 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,026 shares.