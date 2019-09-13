As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Has Decreased Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Birinyi Associates Cut Its Stake by $422,050

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 748,265 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, down from 13,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $295.13. About 3.68 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 475,070 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 26,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 987,325 shares. Css Limited Liability Co Il reported 0.02% stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 351,228 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 249,200 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America has 188,774 shares. Guggenheim invested in 125,303 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0.01% or 3,370 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 418,783 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments owns 8.28 million shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 2,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Cardinal Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct stated it has 1.33M shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp reported 47,267 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 69,152 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,100 shares to 25,037 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Netflix, Disney, Amazon and AT&T – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, CMG, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp reported 146,350 shares stake. The California-based Signature Est & Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Franklin Resource accumulated 0.09% or 478,793 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability holds 0.82% or 13,025 shares. America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 128 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 91,283 shares. Blue Capital reported 3,393 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 7,509 shares. Murphy Cap Incorporated stated it has 6,053 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hyman Charles D accumulated 650 shares. Bokf Na owns 26,700 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hwg Lp invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.