As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed Position by $3.38 Million; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Market Value Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Decreased by $500,000 Its Holding

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 99.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 244 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 25,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 5.52M shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 1.58 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Are Stocks Now a Buy, Buy, Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (Put) (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 230,100 shares to 536,100 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73 million for 62.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 10,650 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs invested 1% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Montgomery Inv Mgmt owns 55,464 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass reported 192,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 160,997 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,437 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett Com has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 330,414 were accumulated by First Republic Management. South Dakota Council holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 10,504 shares. Dodge Cox invested in 22.21M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.97M shares. Everence Capital stated it has 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Macquarie Limited stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Casino REIT Thinks It’s Best in Class – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.20M for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 3,732 shares. Pnc Ser Group reported 2,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 286,300 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Waterfront Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 267,340 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 321,633 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 1.71 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 243,753 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability accumulated 6,624 shares. Nomura Asset Com Limited accumulated 0.07% or 174,230 shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 69,239 shares. Advisers Ltd Llc has 36,006 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 17,850 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 29,623 shares.