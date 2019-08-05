As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Price Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Boosted by $2.08 Million Its Stake; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined, Altfest L J & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $336,128

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 4,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 8,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.60% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.30M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 54,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.16M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 322,971 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 31.14M shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 47,448 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pinebridge Lp invested in 0% or 1,090 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt holds 2.37% or 988,885 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 318,984 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 6,236 shares. Honeywell International holds 86,942 shares. Goodnow Invest Gp Ltd Liability has 3.87% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 727,237 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 32 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct has invested 1.66% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tcw invested in 0.09% or 250,000 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casino REITs called attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Encore Boston Harbor Might Be on the Auction Block Again – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 16,750 shares to 375,979 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 766,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,290 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 341,455 shares. Highbridge Capital Ltd holds 98,500 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Argi Inv Svcs Lc has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bessemer Group stated it has 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh accumulated 6,605 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Homrich & Berg stated it has 10,117 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.36% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cap Innovations Llc invested 2.71% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Farmers Communications holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,806 shares. Wheatland Advisors holds 3.93% or 86,092 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rothschild & Asset Us Inc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 11 were accumulated by Ima Wealth Inc. Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.