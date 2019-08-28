As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Valuation Declined, Holder Fortress Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Valuation Declined, Holder Apis Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.47 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 1.18 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 915,615 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.