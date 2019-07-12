As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Has Cut by $3.21 Million Its Stake; As Edison International (EIX) Valuation Declined, Icon Advisers Boosted Stake

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 148.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 22,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 4.47M shares traded or 96.99% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 28/05/2018 – EDISON UNIT FENICE SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY MAJORITY OF ZEPHYRO AT 10.25 EUROS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA)

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 884,301 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15,000 shares to 39,813 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 38,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,096 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 23,151 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 120,270 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 92,526 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.04% or 38,556 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc owns 13,140 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 2.36 million shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 2.12 million shares. 307,956 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Ent Fincl Services Corporation invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com has 33,860 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 61,140 shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 278,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 5,410 shares. 394,926 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 1,617 are held by Pnc Financial Group. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.56% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.85% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 333,600 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.75% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 990,353 shares. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 171,311 shares. Franklin invested in 0% or 44,117 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,200 shares. Campbell Communication Adviser Limited Company accumulated 6,771 shares. Rafferty Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 46,633 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 39 shares. Raymond James Service accumulated 68,953 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.