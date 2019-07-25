As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fortress Investment Group Has Cut by $3.21 Million Its Stake; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Value Rose, Holder Davis Capital Partners Decreased by $12.81 Million Its Holding

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 1.54 million shares traded or 62.03% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $473.33. About 309,918 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS INDIA’S “REFORM-DRIVEN, SELF-SUSTAINING GROWTH IS A CASE IN POINT” TO SUPPORT STRONG CASE FOR EM EQUITIES; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181278: BlackRock, Inc.; TCP Holding, LP; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Revenue to $13.6 Billion From $12.49 Billion; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST TURNILL SAYS RISKS TO EUROZONE RESULTS INCLUDE A STRONGER EURO & WEAKER ECONOMY; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WINDFALL FROM HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES HELPED MANY EM COUNTRIES BOLSTER THEIR CURRENT ACCOUNTS; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGES ARE ALSO TRADING AT MORE ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS RELATIVE TO INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE DEBT; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S CHRISTENSEN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW IN SAO PAULO; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock Rieder’s Bond Playbook Includes Shorter-Term Bonds, EM Debt — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Associate Ny holds 1,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 326,397 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ashfield Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,204 shares. Moreover, Freestone Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Baldwin Investment accumulated 0.53% or 4,140 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc stated it has 1,744 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,645 were accumulated by Bbr Partners Ltd Llc. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Partners has 22,452 shares. 22,046 are held by Edgemoor Inv. Burns J W And Ny invested in 1,106 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Amp Investors Limited invested in 0.09% or 35,423 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,658 shares. Cap Intll Invsts holds 983,734 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

