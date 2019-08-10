As Gaming & Leisure (GLPI) Valuation Declined, Barr E S & Co Has Decreased by $7.28 Million Its Position; Archon Capital Management Has Increased Its Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake by $2.51 Million; Shares Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (GLPI) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 191,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 476,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39M, down from 668,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 554,055 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 346,284 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 220,317 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 374,435 shares. Morgan Stanley has 4.17M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited holds 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 50,100 shares. Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,291 shares. 6,600 were reported by E&G Lp. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.1% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 106,363 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 112,538 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 288,300 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 1,434 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt owns 2.15M shares. Amer Century holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 1.48M shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Tropicana Entertainment Acquisition – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Passes Through 7% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 13, 2019 : HLT, TEVA, GPN, CBRE, GOLD, TECK, CVE, IPG, GLPI, BKI, DISH, FLIR – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares to 520,744 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares to 316,671 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates reported 221,170 shares. 60,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 694,555 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us Bankshares De owns 18,160 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 36,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 140,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 480,936 shares. 73,350 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Virtu Fincl has 23,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Com reported 19,660 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).