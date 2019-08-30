As Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Shares Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Increased by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Altria Group (MO) Holding Has Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 424,975 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.80 million, up from 881,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 5.79 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 11,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Davenport & Co Ltd has invested 0.53% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Frontier Invest Mngmt Company holds 988,885 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Waterfront Ptnrs reported 1.03M shares or 5.79% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Raymond James & Assoc reported 28,571 shares. Honeywell Int invested in 86,942 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.53% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Enterprise Financial owns 470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,448 were reported by Boston Ltd Liability Company. Washington Tru Commercial Bank reported 2,230 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 3.08 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assoc Llc holds 0.08% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 1.99M shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 1.14% or 64,028 shares. 13,349 were reported by Bb&T.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 7,700 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,100 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).