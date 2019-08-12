As Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Share Value Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.04 Million; Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Longer Investments Trimmed by $1.80 Million Its Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 554,055 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 81,645 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 130,785 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 212,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Build America Bond T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 127,007 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 39,121 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). The Georgia-based Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 406,816 shares stake. Gould Asset Management Ca holds 14,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Invesco invested in 464,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 1.37 million shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 17,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,605 are held by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Quantum Mgmt owns 9,974 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 6,301 shares in its portfolio. 1,400 are held by Research & Co. 32,506 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.02 million shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 310 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited stated it has 46,633 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,448 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Gru Inc invested in 0% or 3,955 shares. California-based Capital Investors has invested 0.11% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 0.37% or 3.47M shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation owns 19,633 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Lc reported 7,200 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 15.25 million were reported by Blackrock. Schroder Gru reported 71,905 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 1.65M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability owns 46,718 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 370,599 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.