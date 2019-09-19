As Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Share Price Declined, Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased Stake by $1.94 Million; Page Arthur B Raised Its Stake in United Health Group (UNH) as Share Price Rose

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 283.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 51,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 69,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 18,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 71,038 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $232.86. About 453,335 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,030 shares to 12,260 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 212,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,679 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, GLPI, WBA – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

