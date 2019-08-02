As Gaming And Leisure Prop (GLPI) Market Value Declined, Cohen & Steers Trimmed by $12.18 Million Its Position; As Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Stock Value Rose, Oak Associates LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Prop (GLPI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 320,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.89M, down from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Prop for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 827,641 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (DVA) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 159,558 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 176,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 1.65M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates LP owns 3.30M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 990,353 shares or 0.75% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Citigroup stated it has 356,230 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 350,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 500 shares. American Intl Group has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd reported 50,100 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability reported 15,756 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 5,571 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 97,901 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.1% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 47,448 are held by Utah Retirement System. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 5,558 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New America High Income Fund (HYB) by 54,152 shares to 592,144 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 5.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 9,077 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability holds 133,806 shares. Viking Glob Investors Lp holds 2.76M shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0% or 49,808 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.4% or 261,777 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc invested in 220,614 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 243,534 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 44,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atria Investments Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.02% or 1,240 shares. 18,041 are held by Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp. Bridgewater Associates Lp owns 428,075 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 4,874 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Co accumulated 99,760 shares.