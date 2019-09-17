As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shares Declined, Goodnow Investment Group Cut by $3.38 Million Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While First Trust Bank LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 293,163 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 4.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.15M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 26,852 shares to 781,821 shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Texas-based Next Grp has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ww Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Shikiar Asset reported 114,440 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. 50,554 are owned by Eii Capital Management. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 282,816 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank owns 30,708 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Investors holds 0.11% or 12.24 million shares. Colony Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc has 333,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 12,512 shares. Moreover, Sandler Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 14,600 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.60 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

