As Gamestop New (Put) (GME) Share Price Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $18.72 Million Its Stake; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Has Boosted Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 135.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 3.12 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 29/05/2018 – Nintendo News: Legendary New Nintendo 2DS XL System Coming Exclusively to GameStop Stores on July 2; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SEES FY COMP SALES -5% TO 0%; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED LETTER FROM TIGER MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Surprise CEO Departure Is Another Stumbling Block — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 70,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table)

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GameStop Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Announces Intent to Retire 2019 Notes and Approves New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Concludes Process to Pursue Sale of Company – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop: Circling The Drain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has 10.60 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth accumulated 2,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 17,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 157,926 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1.13M shares. Intll reported 125,183 shares. Sprott holds 200,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Arrow Invest Advisors Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 31,193 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 307,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 106,484 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Limited. 13,732 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 17,359 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 800,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) by 126,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 523,543 shares or 4.52% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 92,611 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meridian Invest Counsel reported 20,961 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd has 71,075 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,706 shares. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management stated it has 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com stated it has 803 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech accumulated 723,812 shares. Loews holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40,584 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 9,017 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.64% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Mariner Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 206,800 shares to 975,400 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 28,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond.