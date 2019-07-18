As Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Position; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Highland Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.19 Million

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,889 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 11,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172.9. About 566,188 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp analyzed 30,300 shares as the company's stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $429.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $4.195. About 3.84M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspen Invest Management Incorporated reported 1,461 shares. Curbstone Fin Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt owns 5,516 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Martin Investment Mgmt Lc has 44,941 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.01% or 908 shares. Glenmede Na has 607,207 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 3,105 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.12% or 10,842 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Cap Management invested in 0.28% or 2,699 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 823,886 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 1.14% or 33,736 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability has 1,585 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Salem Mngmt has 6,775 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,499 shares. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,883 shares to 6,023 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 111,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,159 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.