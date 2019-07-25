As Gamestop (GME) Stock Declined, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Increased by $543,680 Its Position; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Its Eqt (EQT) Holding as Share Value Rose

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 54,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 704,558 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 650,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 5.72 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Not Entitled to Severance, Other Separation Benefits; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Disagreement on Financial Reporting, Policies, Practices; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Potential Fraud; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP – DEMATTEO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 123,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.56M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90M, down from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.91% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 8.81 million shares traded or 114.72% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 25,150 shares to 32,792 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu.Com (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M. on Tuesday, February 19. On Friday, March 29 Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,765 shares. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. Jenkins Donald M. bought 5,750 shares worth $111,895. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259 on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management stated it has 10,000 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or has 0.49% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Huntington Bank & Trust has 7,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sailingstone Cap Ptnrs holds 1.39M shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 24,350 shares. Investec Asset Management reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Paloma Prtn Com holds 0.12% or 243,182 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank invested in 0.01% or 481,159 shares. Central National Bank And Tru Company has 700 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 802,448 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 452,228 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. 9,706 are held by Capstone Ltd Liability Com.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 33,328 shares to 69,808 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,687 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).