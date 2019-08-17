As Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Share Price Declined, Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Tt International Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Lowered by $2.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tt International decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 42,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 48,227 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 90,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 6.24 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.01M market cap company. The stock increased 9.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 40,077 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csu Producer holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,800 shares. 20,460 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,585 shares. Main Street Llc holds 0.13% or 6,497 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated reported 21,184 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Limited accumulated 0.17% or 380,354 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 19,360 shares. 122,436 are owned by Scotia. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3,400 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 1.07M shares. Stevens First Principles Inv, a California-based fund reported 40,908 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 10,481 shares. City Holdg holds 16,685 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 91,440 shares. Gotham Asset stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Array BioPharma (ARRY) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares to 69,600 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).