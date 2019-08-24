As Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Market Value Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Gamco Investors Et Al Has Boosted Holding in Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) as Shares Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 27,560 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 48,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.41M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98 million shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Announces Strategic Partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES ARE WELL UNDER WAY; ANTICIPATE MORE THAN $100 MLN IN COST SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – Pamela Kaufman Named President, Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 100,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $71.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (NYSE:WRB) by 15,802 shares to 205,316 shares, valued at $17.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bakers Hughes A Ge Co Llc by 105,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,851 shares, and cut its stake in Canterbury Pk Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC).