As Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Market Value Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $10.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 69.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 169,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 413,725 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 243,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 832,657 shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 897,529 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,032 shares to 12,298 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,983 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 104,737 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 79,734 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 269,216 shares. Moreover, Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hudock Capital Group Limited Company has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.02% or 13,507 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Franklin Resources has 8,954 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd holds 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Management reported 12,221 shares. Riverpark Capital Ltd holds 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 1,480 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 406,309 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Communication, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,844 shares.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.57M for 27.57 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,077 shares to 45,545 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Boston Marks Insurance Brokers – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires P2 Group – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group’s Global Aerospace Operations – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires BluePeak Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity.