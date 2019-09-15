As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Boosted Holding; Stevens Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE)

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The hedge fund held 17,907 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $150.36. About 141,311 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 115,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 658,223 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.65M, up from 542,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 913,649 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,202 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.02% or 279,387 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Lc reported 20 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability has 6,211 shares. Principal Group reported 123,276 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc owns 24,108 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 23,369 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 10,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 21,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,539 shares. Federated Pa reported 26,358 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 283,158 shares to 32,989 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,343 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,825 shares to 157,913 shares, valued at $28.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 33,393 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 648,507 shares. Old Republic Intll Corp has 1.8% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 1.58% or 74,523 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,900 shares. Savant Lc owns 3,102 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corp accumulated 54,583 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,955 were reported by Da Davidson And. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com accumulated 69 shares. 5,000 are owned by Washington Mgmt. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,605 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.05% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 10,876 shares. Sei Invs holds 185,161 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The stated it has 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

