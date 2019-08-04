As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital Returns Management Has Cut by $1.56 Million Its Stake; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 34,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 78,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 98,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 914,007 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brookmont accumulated 22,455 shares or 1.93% of the stock. 163,368 were reported by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. Asset Gp Incorporated reported 23,780 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Bangor Commercial Bank accumulated 23,121 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% or 16,610 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 127,993 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fincl In stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Capital Ltd Liability owns 519,630 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd accumulated 56,710 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Ghp Invest Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 39,499 shares. Grassi Inv, a California-based fund reported 68,523 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 67,587 shares. 58,480 were accumulated by Fidelity Natl Fincl Incorporated.

